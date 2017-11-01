Service sector index eases from historic highs, construction spending posts surprise increase

Non-manufacturing economic activity eased in October after two months of momentum.

ISM manufacturing index hits 58.7 in October; construction spending up 0.3 percent in September

The Institute for Supply Management's index registered 58.7 in October, slightly better than the 58.6 expected from economists polled by Reuters. That represents a decline from September's 59.8, which was the highest reading for the service sector index since August 2005, according to ISM.

A reading above 50 for the index indicates expansion in the service sector, and a reading below 50 signals contraction.