Republican voters’ loyalty to Trump shows that the GOP has become an 'anti-idea' party

Former Sen. Tom Coburn has offered a theory for why so many Republicans still back President Donald Trump despite behavior that has alienated so many others.

"We have a leader who has a personality disorder," the Oklahoma Republican told The New York Times, but "he's done what he actually told the people he was going to do, and they're not going to abandon him."

The first assertion presented a damning description of the president. The second, viewed alongside Trump's administration so far, casts his party in an unflattering light.

That's because aides and allies in Congress have spent much of this year trying to keep him from doing things he said he would do while winning the Republican nomination and the presidency last year. That, in turn, shows how Republican campaign politics have drifted from the governing realities of 21st century America.

So far, they've kept Trump from labeling China a "currency manipulator" and slapping punitive tariffs on its exports to the U.S. They've kept him from seeking retribution on American companies that move production to other countries.

They've kept the president from proposing tax cuts as large as he pledged in the campaign, which at the time he claimed wouldn't increase the budget deficit at all. Congressional Republicans acknowledge the scaled-back version — with a top corporate rate of 20 percent and the top personal rate remaining at 39.6 percent for the highest-earners — will increase the deficit by $1.5 trillion. Red ink would rise even more unless the plan includes offsetting provisions to raise revenue.

They've kept him from terminating the North American Free Trade Agreement and pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal.

They've kept him from summarily ending President Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals immigration program. Courts have kept him from implementing various iterations of a proposed travel ban that started with a pledge to keep Muslims out.

They've kept him from moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. They've kept him from restoring torture techniques to the anti-terror fight and dismissed his suggestion that America would appropriate property as spoils of war.

"We're not in Iraq to seize anybody's oil," Defense Secretary James Mattis said earlier this year.

Trump's brash campaign pledges had powerful visceral appeal to a decisive segment of the Republican electorate. Blue-collar whites, alienated by Washington's inability to alleviate economic and cultural pressures, gave him two-thirds of their votes.

But the pledges also set those voters up for disappointment when they collide with the demands of a modern, diverse country in a globally integrated economy. Most damaging so far — Trump's approval rating fell to 38 percent in this week's NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll — was the failed effort to replace Obamacare with the better, cheaper health coverage for all Americans that Trump had promised.

The gap between rhetoric and reality reflects an evolution of the GOP base away from the value of expertise and education itself. In a recent Pew Research survey, 58 percent of Republicans said college and universities hurt the country — a view expressed by just 19 percent of Democrats.

Republicans "have become in large part the party of anti-ideas," said Peter Wehner, a former top aide under President George W. Bush. "There is a deep contempt for policy, and for ideas, and for the intellectual side and the governance side of politics.

"Donald Trump is a serious problem," Wehner continued. "The fact that so many Republicans … were attracted to him, and are staying committed to him despite the fact that we know what he is like, is an even deeper problem in some respects."

Some members of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's Republican caucus, including Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee, have spoken up lately against the president. But the squeeze on GOP lawmakers from below won't ease soon.

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon insists the problem lies not with the president's commitments but with fellow Republicans bent on thwarting him. He vows to mobilize the party's base to defeat them in 2018 Republican primaries.

"Corker, McConnell, that entire global establishment clique have to go," Bannon told Fox News recently. "I'm coming after all of them."