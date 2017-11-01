Samuel Adams' Jim Koch reveals the secret to his $200 bottle of beer

It's a philosophy that has worked. Last year Boston Beer reported net revenues of $906.4 million. And while it's not growing at the rate it once was, Samuel Adams Boston Lager can be easily found at bars, restaurants and stores around the country. And the company's more experimental (and more expensive) offerings sell out quickly. But none as quickly as Utopias.

Released every two years, Utopias returns to select retail shelves this November. (Because of the high ABV levels, it's illegal to sell the beer in some states, though.) It's a limited release, with only 13,000 bottles shipping nationwide. But despite the high price tag, Koch says the beer really isn't a big money maker for the company.

"We don't lose money on this, but... if you were a private equity firm you'd say 'Why the hell are you doing this?'," he says. "Everyone thinks businesses are economically rational all the time. Some are. A lot aren't. We've been successful following our passions, because we've led and a lot of people have followed— both brewers and drinkers. So I feel like if I'm following my passion, it's going to be just fine."

There's nothing traditional about Utopias, and that goes far beyond the price tag. You don't pour it into a 12 oz. glass. 1 oz is the recommended size. And while some high-alcohol beers might hit 12 percent ABV, this one weighs in at a staggering 28 percent (give or take a point, depending on the year). And rather than the big hops of an IPA or chocolate/coffee/malty taste of a stout or porter, the taste is closer to a cognac, with notes of butterscotch, maple syrup and plums. In an industry that tends to overuse the phrase "unique," Utopias actually lives up to the term.

Utopias was actually born from another Samuel Adams creation — 1992's Triple Bock, the beer industry's first barrel aged beer and one of Koch's first efforts to really think outside of the traditional brewing box.