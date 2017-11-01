By one closely watched measure of valuation, Alan Greenspan's irrational exuberance warning should be keeping investors near the sell button. But as the Dow Jones Industrial Average passes the 23,500 mark, there is no fear among investors with a million dollars or more in the market.

New survey results show they are as confident in the U.S. economy and stocks as they have been at any point this year, with 74 percent of million-dollar market accounts bullish on the fourth quarter, up from 61 percent who were bullish in the prior quarter. Even as some readings show a wide gap between the bulls and bears — the biggest gap between market optimists and pessimists since Black Monday — the bullish mood is most pronounced among older million-dollar investors, who have been around for more than a few ups and downs in Dows and portfolio values. Those 55 or older are the significantly more bullish than younger investors.

"Fundamentals matter again and are becoming front and center for the economy and equities," said Mike Loewengart, vice president of investment strategy at E-Trade Financial.