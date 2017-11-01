Early action and early decision deadlines are here—this is the crucial difference

This month, thousands of high school students will submit early action (EA) and early decision (ED) applications to colleges.

The deadlines for these types of applications are typically between November 1st and November 15th. Applying early action or early decision each have their benefits, but they're very different.

"Most people pair early action and early decision because of shared deadlines, but I find that the only similarity between the two is the timeline," says Ian Fisher, director of educational counseling at educational advising firm College Coach.

"EA is actually much more similar to regular decision, both in terms of the competitiveness of the pool and the freedom to choose from among a range of options once they've been admitted."