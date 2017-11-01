The chief executive of an oil refiner controlled by Carl Icahn on Wednesday accused President Donald Trump of caving to corn-state legislators in failing to overhaul a federal biofuel program.
Jack Lipinski, CEO of CVR Energy and its limited partnership CVR Refining, said Trump also had failed to drain the swamp of special interest influence in government. Lipinski also suggested during a conference call with analysts that Trump would pay a price at the polls for conceding to special interests.
Icahn, formerly a special adviser to Trump on regulations, had sought changes to the Renewable Fuel Standard, a program that requires fuel refiners to blend renewable biofuels like corn-based ethanol into gasoline and diesel. Those changes would have benefited CVR Energy, in which Icahn Associates holds an 82-percent stake.