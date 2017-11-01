Watch: NYC police commissioner speaks after deadly Manhattan terror attack

[The stream is slated to start at 11 a.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

NYC Police Commissioner James O'Neill is expected to give remarks at a press conference on Wednesday following a deadly terrorist attack in lower Manhattan late Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect, Sayfullo Saipov, rented a Home Depot pickup truck and drove it along a West side bicycle path, killing eight people and injuring more than a dozen, according to the NYPD.

Saipov exited the vehicle wielding a pellet gun and a paintball gun, and was said to have shouted "Allahu Akbar," or "God is Great" in Arabic before being shot and apprehended by police. A note found in the truck by law enforcement said Saipov carried out the act of terrorism in the name of ISIS, according to WNBC.