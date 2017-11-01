Watch: White House press secretary Sanders briefs reporters

[The stream is slated to start at 3:00 PM, ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders briefed reporters on Wednesday afternoon, following a terror attack in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday that killed 8 people. Authorities said the suspect, Sayfullo Saipov, is an immigrant from Uzbekistan who pledged loyalty to ISIS.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for an end to the long-running green card lottery program, which admits roughly 50,000 immigrants annually from countries that are under-represented in U.S. immigration. Authorities said they believe Saipov entered the country in 2010 after winning a visa in the lottery.