Not all seniors dream of kicking back in sunny destinations.

Ideal retirement spots are a lot more diverse than you may realize, according to a recent study by Livability.com. The company analyzed U.S. cities on characteristics of livability that its research has shown to be especially important to older Americans, including health care, climate, crime rates, cost of living, housing costs and access to recreational activities.

(See the Top 10 list below.)

"I think climate matters in a different way to retirees [today than it used to]," said Winona Dimeo-Ediger, managing editor at Livability.com. "It's always been conventional wisdom that people want to go somewhere warm, and that's true of some people. But if you like the cold, your preferences won't instantly change. Maybe you like outdoor adventures, maybe you like skiing. That won't change in retirement."

It's not just retirees' affection for snow that makes them different from those of the past, Dimeo-Ediger said.

"Retirement used to be about kind of finding a place to settle down, in the truest sense of the word," she said. "It was all about relaxation, calm and tranquility. Retiring today, they're looking for a really dynamic lifestyle. They're looking for places where they can be active, part of the community."