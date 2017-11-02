Amazon should buy these companies if it wants to get into selling drugs, say experts

Amazon has been mulling getting into the prescription drug business.

Amazon is already in a range of businesses that touch on the multi-trillion medical sector, including selling surgical equipment and supplies, as well as its cloud software services which many big health care companies use.

But if it wants to get into selling prescriptions, it might speed its time to market by making an buy-up of a company already in the space. There's a precedent in Amazon's $13.7 billion acquisition of grocery store chain Whole Foods earlier this year. Amazon has about $13 billion in cash and equivalents, as of September of this year.

So we asked 5 experts for their predictions on the companies that Amazon might look to acquire if it decides to move ahead with becoming an online pharmacy. Their answers have been edited for brevity.