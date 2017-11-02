Will Powell or Taylor chair the Fed next? It doesn't really matter, says Barclays

As markets consider the implications of having the Federal Reserve chaired by Jerome "Jay" Powell or John Taylor — the two men widely considered to be top candidates for the role — one Barclays analyst has a message for investors.
The selection probably "won't make that big of a difference" for markets, Christian Keller, managing director and head of economics research at Barclays, told CNBC.
"Whoever it will be, they will still have to deal with the macro situation that they encouter," he said, adding that those key indicators include strong growth, high uncertainty about upcoming fiscal policies, and very low inflation.
President Donald Trump's announcement of his choice for the next Federal Reserve chair, due later Thursday, is widely expected to move markets.