LA is the priciest place to rent in the US but there are good deals in other cities

As home prices continue to rise, many Americans are sticking to renting. But not all cities are created equal.

Money advice site Earnest determined the most and least expensive cities for renters across the U.S. by analyzing anonymized data spanning three years from tens of thousands of verified loan applicants in the 100 most populous cities in the U.S. The data looked at all types of renters, including those who live alone and share with roommates.

Unsurprisingly, four of the five costliest places to rent are in California. Los Angeles clocked in as the No. 1 most expensive location for renters with a median rent of $2,600 a month. In the No. 2 city, San Jose, renters pay a median of $2,502 per month.

In New York, the No. 4 city, renters fork over a median $2,141 a month.

But off of the coasts, there are plenty of affordable places where rent runs well under $1,000. In Toledo, Ohio, the least expensive city on the list, the median rent is just $550 per month.

Here are the 20 most affordable cities for renters: