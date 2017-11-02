US Treasurys lower ahead of central bank news

While earnings season continues to move sentiment on Wall Street, data and central bank news is likely to keep bond markets busy during today's session.

First off, data is expected to set part of the tone on Thursday. Jobless claims is set to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET, along with productivity and costs data. Meanwhile, investors are expected to be digesting the latest news out of the central bank space.

On the central bank front, the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee announced that it was maintaining its interest rates at present levels, leaving the door open for a rate hike to occur at its next meeting in December. The decision by the U.S. central bank was widely expected by markets.

Fast forward to today, President Donald Trump is expected to announce his pick for the 2018 head of the U.S. Federal Reserve. Fed Governor Jay Powell has been a recent favorite to take on the position from current Chair Janet Yellen — who's also a key candidate — in early 2018.

Over in Europe, the Bank of England is expected to announce its monetary policy decisions Thursday, with the market expecting the central bank to raise interest rates from record lows. Market watchers will be paying close attention to the news, for any indications as to what the British central bank may do next.

The U.S. Treasury is set to announce the size of three separate bills auctions — all of which are set to take place next week.