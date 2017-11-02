VISIT CNBC.COM

Boss who left a foul-mouthed note for employees shows how not to quit a job

Photo courtesy of Getty

After 13 years in charge of Nippybus company in Somerset, England, boss Sydney Hardy delivered a foul and unexpected note to staff announcing he was shutting down the company.

"There is a difference between giving up and knowing when you have had enough," The Guardian reports Hardy writing in a memo to his employees. "I have had enough and realise I cannot work with you, the people I employ, a moment longer."

Providing no specific explanation or his departure, Hardy added, "This is my time! I am quitting to pursue my dream of not having to work here."

Hardy closed the gates to the company and a security guard stood outside handing his newly-unemployed employees their possessions as they arrived at the site.

"Everybody's got mortgages and bills to pay," bus driver Steve Atkins tells The Guardian. "I've had to ring up and cancel all my direct debits. There's no way I can cover them."

On the most challenging or unfulfilling days at work, a move like Hardy's might seem awfully tempting. But leaving a company without fair warning will not only impact your staff, it can ruin your professional reputation.

According to Gina Belli of PayScale, burning bridges with colleagues can have a negative —and lasting — impact on your career.

"Although it might be tempting, resist doing anything that will sour your relationship with your soon-to-be-former coworkers," Belli says. "You never know when the connections you've made there could come in handy."

Instead of leaving without proper notice, Belli says you should think about your future career plans and how it's not unlikely for you to cross paths with a current co-worker or boss.

"Even if you're changing careers entirely, or moving to a new location, you really don't know what the future holds," she adds.

At 57 years old, Hardy may not be unduly concerned about future employment — but he certainly won't be able to call any of his old Nippybus colleagues for a reference.

