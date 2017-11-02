Boss who left a foul-mouthed note for employees shows how not to quit a job

Suzy Welch: This rarely used tactic will help you get ahead 8:56 AM ET Tue, 24 Oct 2017 | 01:36

"Everybody's got mortgages and bills to pay," bus driver Steve Atkins tells The Guardian. "I've had to ring up and cancel all my direct debits. There's no way I can cover them."

On the most challenging or unfulfilling days at work, a move like Hardy's might seem awfully tempting. But leaving a company without fair warning will not only impact your staff, it can ruin your professional reputation.

According to Gina Belli of PayScale, burning bridges with colleagues can have a negative —and lasting — impact on your career.

"Although it might be tempting, resist doing anything that will sour your relationship with your soon-to-be-former coworkers," Belli says. "You never know when the connections you've made there could come in handy."

Instead of leaving without proper notice, Belli says you should think about your future career plans and how it's not unlikely for you to cross paths with a current co-worker or boss.

"Even if you're changing careers entirely, or moving to a new location, you really don't know what the future holds," she adds.

At 57 years old, Hardy may not be unduly concerned about future employment — but he certainly won't be able to call any of his old Nippybus colleagues for a reference.

