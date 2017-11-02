Catalonia crisis a 'political win' for Rajoy as party sees popularity rise

Before the Catalonia crisis, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's popularity ratings were in the doldrums. But his leadership during the Catalonia constitutional crisis has given him and his Partido Popular (PP) a boost.

Over the last month, Rajoy's government has been uncompromising with Catalonia's separatists following the region's illegal independence referendum on October 1. Last Friday, Rajoy imposed direct rule on the region, sacking the local government and calling fresh elections for December.

The latest opinion poll suggests that Spanish voters appear to be pleased with Rajoy's decisive leadership.

A survey by Sigma Dos on October 31 showed that the popularity of the PP had risen since September, giving it a 5.4 percentage point lead above rival Socialist party PSOE, up from a 4.4 percentage point lead in September.

The poll also showed that support for the anti-establishment Unidos Podemos — an alliance of Podemos, United Left and other left-wing parties — had fallen significantly from a 19.5 percent share of the vote in September, to a 15.3 percent share in October.