These are the highest paid chief marketing officers in the US

The chief marketing officers of Dell, Coca-Cola and Time Warner are among the best paid marketing executives in the U.S., all earning more than $6 million in 2016, according to a report.

The highest paid is Jonathan Hargis, executive vice-president and CMO at Spectrum, the brand name of telecommunications company Charter Communications. He took home $15 million in 2016, according to a ranking compiled by the Equilar consultancy.

Dell executive vice-president, marketing and corporate development Jeremy Burton came second, with his compensation reaching $13.4 million in 2016. He was followed by Rene Bonvanie, the CMO of Palo Alto Networks, who took home $13.1 million.

Executives from Electronic Arts, Autodesk and Marriott also made the top 10, each making more than $5 million.

Equilar analyzed the proxy statements of all U.S.-based or listed public companies with a turnover of more than $500 million in fiscal year 2016. Figures included salary, bonus, stock and options awards, and other compensation benefits.