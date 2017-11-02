Cramer's lightning round: Why I'm still backing TJX Companies   

TJX Companies Inc.: "TJX, the largest position in my charitable trust, and it's been hurting. Why? Because it's caught up with all these ETFs on retail. Chart's awful. I think the business is good. I am going to say wait until it goes back to $68 and then pull the trigger."

HSBC Holdings PLC.: "No. No. No. Too complicated, too difficult, too hard to understand. When we've got the likes of JPMorgan and [CEO] Jamie Dimon or [Citigroup CEO] Michael Corbat at Citi, which my charitable trust owns, that's where we're going."

Genworth Financial Inc.: "We're going to stay away. We're going to stay away because there are balance sheet issues. Me no like balance sheet issues."

Quantenna Communications Inc.: "We looked at these guys. We looked and we looked and we passed. There's too many other guys in that segment. And we've got Broadcom, which pre-announced a better-than-expected quarter and still went down today until Apple reported a good number. I think it was heresy that the stock was down."

Metlife Inc.: "Metlife's incredibly well-run, but it did hit a 52-week high today. I would prefer a little bit of pullback. [I] do like Chubb more than that, but it's a good company."

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.: "Look, I think it's a terrific story. The information technology stories that we like? That's a good one, you know we like Accenture very much, and the one that I tell club members is worth buying is a company called DXC [Technology], which was down 81 cents today. I'd pick that one up even more than [Cognizant]."

Exact Sciences: "Everybody knows the same thing, which is the sales are unbelievable for the colorectal product and I think that it's a good company and I think that the product itself is saving a lot of peoples' lives. So I've got two thumbs up for that one."

Stericycle Inc.: "Nope, nope, nope. I went over this one with my old friend Herb Greenberg a long time ago, and it just, to me, does too many acquisitions. Not working. It's not my style. UNH if you want to be in that segment."