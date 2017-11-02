The winners and losers of the Republican tax proposal are beginning to emerge.

Lawmakers released the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on Thursday. The proposed legislation aims to simplify the tax code by slashing itemized deductions and cutting down the number of income tax brackets.

Republicans are also seeking to cut the federal corporate tax rate to 20 percent from its current maximum level of 35 percent.

"There will be winners and losers in tax reform, and as it stands now, I worry that the benefits that are claimed to go to middle income households won't play out," said Bill Hoagland, senior vice president at the Bipartisan Policy Center.

Here's how your tax picture may change if the legislation is adopted without major changes.