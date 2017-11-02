European markets seen lower ahead of BOE rate decision; Trump to announce new Fed chair

European stocks are expected to open lower Thursday as investors react to a slew of earnings news and wait for the latest rate decision from the Bank of England (BOE).

The FTSE 100 is seen 26 points lower at 7,462; the DAX is expected to be lower by 19 points at 13,446 and the CAC 40 is set to open down by 1 point at 5,512.

Asian stocks were mixed Thursday as investors digested comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve on the health of the U.S. economy and anxiously awaited news of who's going to be the next chair of the central bank. President Donald Trump will choose Fed Governor Jerome "Jay" Powell to be the next chair, the Wall Street Journal said, citing a source. The decision is due at 3 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, investors will monitor the Bank of England, which is set to raise interest rates for the first time in a decade. The central bank is announcing its decision at midday London time.

Elsewhere, there will be further earnings across Europe with L'Oreal, Ferrari, BT and Shell among the corporates reporting.

In terms of data, there will be manufacturing PMIs (Purchasing Managers' Index) from Spain and France.