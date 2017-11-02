Former FBI hostage negotiator: This surprising technique makes you look fearless in any negotiation

"I love empathy, because it helps me get my way."

Voss, who was also lead crisis negotiator for the New York City Division of the FBI and a member of the New York City Joint Terrorist Task Force for 14 years, says it makes you seem courageous and self-aware.

"In your eyes, your respect for me increases because I'm not afraid of the negativity, and I'm very honest about it, which means as far as you're concerned, I'm also not delusional," he explains.

Examples of empathy statements that take into account common negative feelings include: "It seems like I'm not listening to you," or "It seems like I'm not taking your interests into account," says Voss, author of "Never Split The Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It."

Empathy does not require that you agree with the other person's perspective. It does not even mean that you like your counterpart.

"The FBI hostage negotiation definition of empathy doesn't have anything to do with like or agree or disagree. It just is. I can recognize how you actually feel," says Voss.