Some of Google's new Pixel 2 XL phones are being shipped without Android installed

Some people who are buying Google's new Pixel 2 XL smartphone are receiving the device without the operating system Android installed.

Android is the software that powers the entire phone. This would be akin to an iPhone arriving without iOS installed. Users on Reddit are reporting the problem, noting that the phones display a "No Valid OS" message when powered on. The issue was first reported by 9to5Google.

A source familiar with the matter said that Google is aware of the problem and that it has fixed the error.

The Pixel 2 XL has been plagued by issues since launch. Users reported hearing high-frequency noises, which can be alleviated by turning off NFC. Additionally, the quality of the display has been called into question, particularly since it has very muted colors (Google says this is on purpose) and is prone to leaving digital scars of software on the screen, otherwise known as "burn in."