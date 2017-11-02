Here are the 29 business leaders headed to China with Donald Trump

Dozens of CEOs and other corporate leaders are tagging along with President Donald Trump when he heads to China next week, including a number of corporate big-wigs, mega-donors and Republican leaders.

A few of those attending include Lloyd Blankfein of Goldman Sachs, Steve Mollenkopf of Qualcomm, Shane Tedjarati of Honeywell, Andrew Liveris of DowDuPont, and Kevin McAllister of Boeing, according to a list obtained by CNBC.

Alaska Gov. Bill Walker will also be joining the president.

The president, who ascended to office based on his experience in the private sector, has made efforts to leverage the corporate world while in office.

A council of top business executives disbanded over the summer after the president appeared to equate torch-bearing white nationalists with protesters demonstrating against them.

The head of that council was Andrew Liveris, who will be joining the president in China.

The president will be touring Asia from Nov. 5 to Nov. 14, including stops in Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.

A priority of Trump's Asia tour will be bolstering trade with some of the United States' top business partners. The visit will take him to an ASEAN summit in the Philippines and an APEC summit in Vietnam.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told reporters in September that the administration is "looking forward to a very good session including a lot of American CEOs and we hope there will be some very good deliverables."

Here is the full list of CEOs and other leaders joining the president in China: