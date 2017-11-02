    ×

    Here are the 29 business leaders headed to China with Donald Trump

    • They include Lloyd Blankfein of Goldman Sachs, Steve Mollenkopf of Qualcomm, Shane Tedjarati of Honeywell, Andrew Liveris of DowDuPont, and Kevin McAllister of Boeing.
    • The president will be touring Asia from Nov. 5 to Nov. 14, including stops in Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.
    • The president, who ascended to office based on his experience in the private sector, has made efforts to leverage the corporate world while in office.
    Dozens of CEOs and other corporate leaders are tagging along with President Donald Trump when he heads to China next week, including a number of corporate big-wigs, mega-donors and Republican leaders.

    A few of those attending include Lloyd Blankfein of Goldman Sachs, Steve Mollenkopf of Qualcomm, Shane Tedjarati of Honeywell, Andrew Liveris of DowDuPont, and Kevin McAllister of Boeing, according to a list obtained by CNBC.

    Alaska Gov. Bill Walker will also be joining the president.

    A council of top business executives disbanded over the summer after the president appeared to equate torch-bearing white nationalists with protesters demonstrating against them.

    The head of that council was Andrew Liveris, who will be joining the president in China.

    The president will be touring Asia from Nov. 5 to Nov. 14, including stops in Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.

    A priority of Trump's Asia tour will be bolstering trade with some of the United States' top business partners. The visit will take him to an ASEAN summit in the Philippines and an APEC summit in Vietnam.

    Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told reporters in September that the administration is "looking forward to a very good session including a lot of American CEOs and we hope there will be some very good deliverables."

    Here is the full list of CEOs and other leaders joining the president in China:

    1. Mr. Seifollah Ghasemi, Chairman, President & CEO, Air Products
    2. Mr. Keith Meyer, President, Alaska Gasline Development Corporation (AGDC)
    3. Governor Bill Walker, State of Alaska
    4. Mr. Donald Chen, President, Asia-Pacific, Archer Daniels Midland Company
    5. Mr. Daniel Revers, Managing Partner, Arclight Capital Partners, LLC
    6. Mr. Mitch Snyder, President & CEO, Bell Helicopter, Textron Inc.
    7. Mr. Kevin McAllister, President and Chief Executive Officer, Boeing Commercial Airplanes, The Boeing Company
    8. Mr. Jack Fusco, President and Chief Executive Officer, Cheniere Energy, Inc.
    9. Mr. Timothy Tangredi, President & CEO, Dais Analytic Corporation
    10. Mr. Frederick Jones, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Delfin Midstream, LLC
    11. Mr. Andrew Liveris, Executive Chairman, DowDuPont
    12. Mr. Luka Erceg, President & CEO, Drylet, LLC
    13. Mr. David Messer, CEO, Freepoint Commodities LLC
    14. Mr. John Rice, President & CEO, GE Global Growth Organization
    15. Mr. Shane Tedjarati, President, High Global Growth, Honeywell
    16. Mr. Vance Hum, President and Chief Executive Officer, I.M. Systems Group, Inc.
    17. Mr. Theodore Walker, CEO, Worldwide Property & Casualty, Partner Reinsurance Company of the United States
    18. Mr. Steve Mollenkopf, CEO, Qualcomm, Inc.
    19. Mr. Nick Lisi, Executive Vice President , SAS
    20. Mr. Kevin Smith, CEO, SolarReserve
    21. Ms. Li Zhao, Country Representative, Stine Seed Company
    22. Mr. John Garrison, President & CEO, Terex Corporation
    23. Mr. Langtry Meyer, Founder & Chief Operating Officer, Texas LNG Brownsville, LLC
    24. Mr. Paul Doherty, President and CEO, The Digit Group, Inc.
    25. Mr. Gianluca Pettiti, President, Thermo Fisher Scientific
    26. Mr. Jim Miller, Chairman, U.S. Soybean Export Council
    27. Mr. Paul Koenig, CEO, Viroment
    28. Mr. Jose Emeterio Gutierrez Elso, President & CEO, Westinghouse Electric Company, LLC
    29. Mr. Lloyd Blankfein, Chief Executive Officer, Goldman Sachs

