Here are the new tax brackets in the GOP plan

Speaker Ryan on tax reform: Typical family of four will save $1,182 in taxes

As part of the tax overhaul, House Republicans are cutting the current income tax brackets to four.

Currently, there are seven tax brackets: 10 percent, 15, percent, 25 percent, 28 percent, 33 percent, 25 percent and 39.6 percent.

Under the House bill, The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, there will be four: 12 percent, 25 percent, 35 percent and 39.6 percent, according to The Wall Street Journal. The bill roughly doubles the standard deduction to $12,000 for single filers and $24,000 for married couples.