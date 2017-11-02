    ×

    Personal Finance

    Here are the new tax brackets in the GOP plan

    • The bill trims down income tax brackets to four from seven.
    • The top rate of 39.6 percent remains.
    Speaker Ryan: Typical family of 4 will save $1,182 in taxes
    Speaker Ryan on tax reform: Typical family of four will save $1,182 in taxes   

    As part of the tax overhaul, House Republicans are cutting the current income tax brackets to four.

    Currently, there are seven tax brackets: 10 percent, 15, percent, 25 percent, 28 percent, 33 percent, 25 percent and 39.6 percent.

    Under the House bill, The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, there will be four: 12 percent, 25 percent, 35 percent and 39.6 percent, according to The Wall Street Journal. The bill roughly doubles the standard deduction to $12,000 for single filers and $24,000 for married couples.

    • The 12 percent bracket: This rate applies to single filers starting at $12,000 up to $45,000. For married joint filers, this applies after the $24,000 deduction up to $90,000.
    • The 25 percent rate: This begins at $45,000 for single filers and $90,000 for joint filers who are married.
    • The 35 percent rate: Single filers reach this bracket at $200,000. This rate applies to married filers at $260,000.
    • The 39.6 percent rate: This rate applies at $500,000 for singles and $1 million for married couples.

    WATCH: Former White House advisor says tax plan is trying to shove $5T of cuts into a $1.5T suitcase, it doesn't fit

    Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) answers reporters' questions during his weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol October 26, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    Tax plan is trying to shove $5T of cuts into a $1.5T suitcase, it doesn't fit: Austan Goolsbee   

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...