You might get your iPhone X sooner than expected

You might get your Apple iPhone X sooner than expected.



While initial reports suggested Apple was struggling with supply and wouldn't be able to meet demand, some iPhone X units are shipping out ahead of previous estimates.

An iPhone X I ordered from T-Mobile, for example, wasn't supposed to ship until sometime between November 3rd and 10th. It has already shipped on schedule for delivery on November 3rd, which is launch day.

Apple said it will have limited supply in stores, too, in case you weren't able to order one on time.

This isn't to say there are enough units to completely meet demand. Apple's site still says most models won't ship for 5-6 weeks for orders placed today. For folks who ordered last Friday, when the phone initially went on sale, however, there might be some news of earlier than expected shipping waiting for you in your inbox.