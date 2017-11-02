These iPhone X tips and tricks will make you a pro in no time

The Apple iPhone X launches on Friday, which means it's going to start arriving on doorsteps and in limited quantities for walk-in purchases at Apple Stores.
If you pick one up, you'll find that there are a lot of differences from traditional iPhones, especially since the Home button is gone. In order to help get you situated, CNBC came up with a few tips and tricks to help you feel right at home.
You'll need to get adjusted to lots of swiping. To access Control Center, which is home to the flashlight, screen brightness controls and more, you'll need to swipe down from the right corner of the display. Home center is also the only place you'll see the percentage remaining in your battery, which is kind of a bummer.
Surprise! There's more swiping. To return to the home screen, you'll need to swipe up from the bottom of the display. This action is also used to unlock the phone with Face ID. If you swipe up and hold for a bit, until there's a small haptic buzz, you'll access the multitasking window to view all of your own apps.
You can use the aforementioned long-swipe up to get to your open apps, or you can switch between them a bit more easily. When an app is open, just swipe the white line at the bottom of the screen. This allows you to quickly jump back and forth between running apps.
One of the new features on the iPhone X is selfie portrait mode. To use it, open the camera, tap the camera button to switch to the front-facing camera, then slide the option toggle to "Portrait." Now you'll get a fancy professional-looking photo that you won't get on any other iPhones' front-facing camera.
Curious how to bring up Siri without a home button? So was I, but it's easy. Just long-press the top-right button (also used to turn the phone on) and Siri will appear on the screen. You can always just say "Hey Siri," too.
If you're in the middle of getting mugged or some other emergency, you can automatically dial 911 right from your pocket. Just hold the top-right button and the top volume button at the same time. Keep holding and it'll automatically call 911 for you.
Again, you used to be able to take a screenshot using the home button. Without it, you'll need to tap the right button in addition to the top volume button. Do it quick and you'll see a screenshot appear on the bottom left of the display before it saves to your camera roll.
This is another one that's not readily apparent. To restart or turn the iPhone off, you'll need to hold the right button and the top volume button. After a few seconds you'll see the option to power off the phone. This is the same screen you'd see if you were dialing 911 and kept holding both buttons.