Paul Ryan: This is our chance to make sure future generations get ahead

House Speaker Paul Ryan unveiled the GOP tax reform bill Thursday, calling it a great day "for middle class families who deserve a break."

"The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will deliver real relief for people in the middle, and people who are still striving to get there," Ryan said at the bill's unveiling on Capitol Hill. "With this plan, the typical family of four will save $1,182 per year on their taxes."

Ryan emphasized that the bill was aimed at "getting rid of loopholes for special interests and leveling the playing field."

Holding up a large sized postcard, he added, "we are making the tax code so simple, so simple. that you can do your taxes on a form the size of a postcard."

Ryan barely mentioned the large corporate tax cuts in the bill, save to say the GOP was making "pro-growth reforms so America can compete with the rest of the world,."

The real winners in the tax proposal, he said again, would be middle class taxpayers.

"This is our chance to make sure that generations to come don't just get by, they get ahead in this county."

