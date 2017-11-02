Pizza Hut 'not seeing any impact' from NFL protests on pizza sales

While Papa John's was quick to blame the NFL for lackluster sales at its pizza restaurants during the third quarter, Pizza Hut is singing a different tune.

On Wednesday, Papa John's, which has been the official pizza of the NFL since 2010, said the combination of declining NFL viewership and negative consumer sentiment associated with the league caused its sales to slump. Some football fans have been critical of NFL players who have been protesting during the national anthem.

In North America, same-store sales grew 1 percent, falling short of analyst expectations of a 1.4 percent rise, according to Street Account. And Papa John's said it expects this trend to continue into the next quarter.

However, the pizza division of Yum Brands said Thursday that it is "not seeing any impact" from NFL player protests on its business in the third or fourth quarters this year.

In fact, sales at Pizza Hut are doing quite well. On Thursday the brand posted its fifth consecutive quarter of positive same-store sales growth. The brand saw growth of 1 percent, exceeding forecasts of a 0.7 percent decline in the third quarter.

"We're not seeing any impact from any of that on our business," the company said during an earnings conference call Thursday.

Pizza Hut is in the midst of an effort to reinvigorate its performance. Yum announced plans in April to invest $130 million into the Pizza Hut restaurants to upgrade equipment and boost marketing spending.