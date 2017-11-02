Read the entire Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

House Republicans on Thursday unveiled a sweeping overhaul of the nation's tax code, slashing the corporate tax rate, eliminating scores of smaller deductions, and collapsing the number of individual tax brackets.

But details of exactly how the tax overhaul will be paid for are buried in the fine print of the bill, and are likely to be the source of intense debate over the coming weeks.

The primary authors of the bill were the staff of the House Ways and Means Committee, led by chairman Kevin Brady (R-Texas). Below is a copy of the bill's language, which will be marked up by Brady's committee starting next week.