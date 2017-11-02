These robotic skeletons could teach spine injury patients how to move again

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that demand for physical therapists will grow by 25 percent from 2016 to 2026.

A group of engineering students from the University of Texas at Austin hopes to alleviate some of that need with two rehabilitation robots. The first, Harmony, is a full upper-body exoskeleton designed to wrap around a patient's arms and shoulders. It's meant to move patients through a set of exercises, much like a physical therapist would.

Ashish Deshpande is the director of ReNeu Robotics Lab, which made the bots.

"Given the serious need in therapy right now for stroke patients, a robotics system can play a really important role by delivering more therapy, collecting data on people and also be precise in how we deliver therapy," he says.