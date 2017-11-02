Starbucks tanks on revenue miss, to sell Tazo tea brand to Unilever

Starbucks reported revenue that missed analysts' expectations on Thursday, sending shares down nearly 6 percent.

Here's how the company did compared with what Wall Street expected:

Adjusted EPS: 55 cents vs. 55 cents expected according to Thomson Reuters

Revenue: $5.7 billion compared to $5.80 billion projected, according to Thomson Reuters

Same-store sales: Up 2% vs 3.3% growth projected, according to StreetAccount

Starbucks has been struggling to find its footing after seeing its once consistent growth slow. Last quarter, it posted its third-quarter in the row of same-store sales that grew below expectations.

The cafe has been hurt by slowing mall foot traffic and changing dining habits, particularly in North America. Still, Starbucks said traffic had improved from from 2016, when the company began to see see challenges.

"Starbucks delivered solid top and bottom line growth – and our strongest quarterly traffic number in the U.S. since mid-2016 – despite a difficult operating environment in both the quarter and year," said Scott Maw, Starbucks' CFO.

In U.S., comparable store sales were up 2 percent driven by a 1 percent increase in the number of transactions.

Starbucks also announced Thursday plans to sell its Tazo tea brand to Unilever for $384 million. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter. Tazo had sales of $112.5 million over the past year, Unilever said in a press release.

In July, Starbucks said it will shutter all 379 Teavana locations by spring 2018. Many of these stores were located in malls, which have suffered as shoppers are putting there dollars else-where.

Starbucks has been looking abroad for growth. It said earlier this year it is purchasing the remaining 50 percent share of its East China business. It also said it was selling its 50 percent stake in its Taiwanese joint venture.

Comparable-store sales in China increased 8 percent, Starbucks said.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.