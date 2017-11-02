The savvy founders behind Sugar Paper's sweet and simple luxury stationery

Chelsea Shukov and Jamie Grobecker have a passion for creating personal stationery that makes a deep, lasting impression. It works: Their company, Sugar Paper — a name that resonates sweet and simple — has a distinctive style that has caught the attention of celebrities like Jennifer Garner, Gwyneth Paltrow, Zac Efron and Reese Witherspoon. It's also won them an exclusive holiday collection at Target.

Launched in 2003, Sugar Paper is now carried in more than 800 stores worldwide, including Harrods, proving that the art of handwritten notes is still very much alive in the digital age. In fact, according to Global Industry Analysts, the global market for stationery products is expected to exceed $234 billion by 2024, with millennials outnumbering boomers when it comes to buying personal stationery and notebooks.

"Everybody told us, in this age of email, 'How is this going to prosper?' And especially in 2003, it was really the surge of the internet. Most people were saying, 'You're going in the wrong direction. This isn't going to work.' But what we found was the opposite. What we make is valued more in the digital age," said Shukov, who claims that Sugar Paper's luxury feel is what draws clients and drives revenue.

What started off in 2003 as a small retail store in Santa Monica, California, showcasing high-end letterpress stationery has now expanded to include notebooks, notepads, calendars, phone cases, pens, candles, gift wrap, desk essentials and much more.

Yet while their collection has transformed into an elaborate offering, their success is based on simplicity: "We take something very simple, and we elevate it, so whenever you look at Sugar Paper, you can immediately recognize it. It's usually just one or two colors," said Grobecker.