T. Rowe Price, asset manager shares rise after tax plan leaves 401 (K) contributions intact

Shares of T. Rowe Price and other asset managers rose Thursday after the House Republican tax plan preserved popular retirement savings plans, including 401(k)s.

Shares of the T. Rowe rose 1.8 percent Thursday after slipping roughly 4 percent over the past two weeks on fears that legislators in Washington were considering reforms to the popular savings plan.

Certain Republicans lawmakers had toyed with the idea of cutting contributions to $2,400 as Congress looked to make up for other tax cuts. Rep. Kevin Brady, a top tax writer in the House of Representatives, said cuts to how much people can contributions were still on the table as recently as last week.

The GOP tax plan leaves current contribution limits in place, meaning $18,000 for 401(k) plans for 2017. For those 50 and over, it will be for as much as $24,000.

Experts were concerned lowering limits on pre-tax 401(k)contributions would indirectly encourage workers to save less for retirement. Most Americans already face a savings shortcomings when it comes to how much money they will have in retirement.

Shares of BlackRock, Invesco and Ameriprise Financial all traded higher after details of the plan were released.

The Republican tax reform plan will also permanently lower the corporate tax rate to 20 percent.