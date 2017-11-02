Love Cork Screw, a wine label in Chicago Illinois, is seeking a brand ambassador. The company's mission is to make quality wine more accessible and less intimidating to consumers. As one of a few African-American female vintners, owner Chrishon Lampley and her publicist, Ikeda Lockhart are in search of someone who would be a passionate spokesperson and knowledgeable representative for the brand.

Salary: $40,000

Check out the clips above to get a sneak peek.

About The Job Interview

"The Job Interview" takes an inside look at the world where the words you say, the clothes you wear, and even the expression on your face can mean the difference between success and failure. Each half-hour episode of this observational series brings viewers into the room as a real employer conducts real interviews with real candidates – only one of whom will land an offer.

The Job Interview Series Premiere November 8 | Wednesday 10P ET/PT