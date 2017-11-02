'Rich relationships' can be life-changing—here's how to make them, says author who studies millionaires

You are a product of who you associate with, says Tom Corley.

Corley, an accountant, financial planner and author of "Rich Kids: How to Raise Our Children to Be Happy and Successful in Life," spent five years studying the habits of the wealthy. He surveyed 233 wealthy individuals on their daily habits and compared them with the habits of 128 lower earners. Then, he documented 334 key aspects that separate the rich from the poor.

Rich people have "rich relationships," he says in the book. Poor people have "poor relationships," and they can be damaging.

"We are only as successful as the people we spend the most time with. Wealthy, successful people associate primarily with other wealthy, successful people," he says. "Poor people associate primarily with other poor people."