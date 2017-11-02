US crude oil fails to take out 2017 high as a 'cruel' month for energy market begins

Still, in a much-anticipated development, U.S. crude futures this week flipped into backwardation over the next six months. That means prices for future delivery are less expensive than contracts to ship oil at an earlier date.

The six-month spread hasn't closed in backwardation since November 2014, just before prices crashed, according to Roberto Friedlander, head of energy trading at Seaport Global Securities.

"That's a real big deal. The curve is telling you that the tightening of supplies is happening," Friedlander told CNBC. "It's symbolically very important."

U.S. crude futures curve in backwardation

The flip into backwardation helps to tighten the market in several ways. Traders have less incentive to hold crude in storage because they stand to make more by selling it immediately. It also prevents U.S. shale drillers from locking in higher future prices with buyers, which tends to rein in their production.

Resurgent U.S. output, fueled by higher oil prices early in the year, made it harder for crude exporters to drain brimming global stockpiles. OPEC and other producers including Russia are keeping 1.8 million barrels a day off the market in order to drive down inventories to their five-year average.

"The contango is coming out of the WTI market as inventories of crude oil and petroleum products continue to decline, and if that phenomenon continues, we'll see a further liquidation of crude oil stocks in the U.S.," said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates, referring to the opposite of backwardation.