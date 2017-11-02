Stocks slip ahead of tax reform and Fed chair announcements

The increasing prospects of tax reform have recently helped U.S. stocks reach record levels.

Phil Blancato, CEO of Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, said "the market still doesn't believ tax reform will get done this year," however. "There are too many Senate Republicans that are not behind this plan."

Investors also awaited to see who will be the next Fed chair. Trump is expected to make his announcement later on Thursday, with most expecting the president to tap Fed Governor Jerome Powell for the position.

"Powell is dovish. The current Fed chair, Janet Yellen, is dovish. I think the market has priced in a dovish Fed chair," said Adam Sarhan, CEO of 50 Park Investments. "Central banks are slowly raising rates, but they are still very low relative to historical levels."

Wall Street also kept an eye on earnings after tech giant Facebook posted better-than-expected quarterly results. Facebook reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.59, well above the expected $1.28.

Companies set to report Thursday after the bell include Apple, Starbucks and CBS.

Overall, earnings have mostly outperformed expectations this season, adding to the stock market's already strong gains for the year. As of Thursday morning, nearly 74 percent of the companies that have reported have surpassed earnings expectations, according to FactSet.