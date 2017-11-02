    ×

    US Markets

    Stocks slip ahead of tax reform and Fed chair announcements

    • Congress is expected to release details about a tax reform bill later on Thursday.
    • The increasing prospects of tax reform have recently helped U.S. stocks reach record levels.
    • Investors also awaited to see who will be the next Fed chair.
    Markets open mixed as European stocks drift lower on rate hike announcement
    Markets open mixed as European stocks drift lower on rate hike announcement   

    U.S. equities traded lower on Thursday as Wall Street awaited key announcements regarding tax reform and the Federal Reserve.

    The Dow Jones industrial average fell 60 points, with Home Depot leading decliners.

    The S&P 500 declined 0.4 percent, with consumer discretionary leading decliners. Newell Brands, was the worst performer on the S&P 500, sliding more than 20 percent on weaker-than-expected earnings.

    The Nasdaq composite also slipped 0.4 percent.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---

    Congress is expected to release details about a tax reform bill later on Thursday. President Donald Trump touted this as "the biggest tax event in the history of our country" on Tuesday.

    "Nothing is easy, however, and there is still tension over what tax provisions can be limited or eliminated to offset aggressive cuts in marginal corporate and personal rates. A balance will need to be struck," Steve Blitz, chief U.S. economist at TS Lombard, said in a note.

    NYSE Trader on the floor
    Spencer Platt | Getty Images
    NYSE Trader on the floor

    The increasing prospects of tax reform have recently helped U.S. stocks reach record levels.

    Phil Blancato, CEO of Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, said "the market still doesn't believ tax reform will get done this year," however. "There are too many Senate Republicans that are not behind this plan."

    Investors also awaited to see who will be the next Fed chair. Trump is expected to make his announcement later on Thursday, with most expecting the president to tap Fed Governor Jerome Powell for the position.

    "Powell is dovish. The current Fed chair, Janet Yellen, is dovish. I think the market has priced in a dovish Fed chair," said Adam Sarhan, CEO of 50 Park Investments. "Central banks are slowly raising rates, but they are still very low relative to historical levels."

    Wall Street also kept an eye on earnings after tech giant Facebook posted better-than-expected quarterly results. Facebook reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.59, well above the expected $1.28.

    Companies set to report Thursday after the bell include Apple, Starbucks and CBS.

    Overall, earnings have mostly outperformed expectations this season, adding to the stock market's already strong gains for the year. As of Thursday morning, nearly 74 percent of the companies that have reported have surpassed earnings expectations, according to FactSet.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    GS
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...