    Watch Trump's top economic advisor Cohn talk tax reform

    President Donald Trump's top economic advisor, Gary Cohn, is scheduled to speak at the Economic Club of Washington later on Thursday after the release of the much-anticipated tax reform bill.

    Cohn, the director of the National Economic Council and one of the architects of the administration's tax overhaul, will talk about reform and the bill with David Rubenstein, a founder and the co-CEO of the private equity firm Carlyle Group.

    In a September interview on CNBC, Cohn said the planned $1.5 trillion of tax cuts will be funded by economic growth. A big feature of the bill is a reduction in the corporate tax rate to 20 percent, something Trump has emphasized is needed to unleash that growth.

