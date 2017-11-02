The uplifting message the Dodgers manager gave his team after losing the World Series

The Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 on Wednesday night, bringing home their first-ever World Series title.



The final game was a major upset for the Dodgers, who had MLB's best record this season and were hoping to clinch a seventh World Series championship win.

Immediately after game seven ended, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts addressed his players.

"I told them how much there is to be proud of," Roberts recalls telling his team in a post-game press conference. "We fell short, but we accomplished a lot this season. It was great to see our guys come together as a team, as a special group of men."

Staying optimistic is a good strategy for leadership and can increase your chances of success. In fact, Melinda Gates writes that "optimism is a huge asset," according to a 2017 Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation annual letter addressed to billionaire Warren Buffett.

"We see this in you, Warren," she writes. "Your success didn't create your optimism. Your optimism led to your success."

The Dodgers manager says that he also told his players: "There's no reason to hang your heads. One team can only win this. That's a great ball club over there."

Roberts admits that the Dodgers loss is painful. "Obviously, this one hurts. And like I told the guys, when you put everything, every ounce of your being into something and you come up short, it hurts," he says. "And it's supposed to hurt."

Roberts adds that his post-game speech to his team was just a brief reflection on the season.

Though the team lost the final game, the Dodgers will win big financially. As the World Series runner-up, the team will be entitled to 24 percent of the "players pool" of money.

In 2016, players earned $76.6 million from postseason bonuses and the World Series runner-up, the Cleveland Indians, split $18.4 million.

The Dodgers manager notes that the future is bright for his team. In fact, he believes the Game 7 loss will only incentivize his players for the next season.

"We've just got to regroup," he says. "I like our guys I believe in our team and I expect us to be in the same position next year."

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick agrees that looking ahead, after a win or a loss, is what great leaders do.

"You can't look back. We don't talk about last year. We don't talk about next week," he says. "We talk about today, and we talk about the next game. That's all we can really control."

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.

See also:

Bill Belichick reveals his 5 rules of exceptional leadership

4 things Bill Belichick asks the Patriots to do every day

5 ways Serena Williams is boosting her brand off the tennis court