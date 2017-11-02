Whole Foods Is hiring 6,000 people today for 'National Hiring Day'

Whole Foods announced it will fill 6,000 jobs Thursday in a push Amazon is calling "National Hiring Day," Fortune Magazine reported.

Amazon's newest subsidiary has full- and part-time positions available in a variety of departments and will make "on-the-spot" offers to qualified candidates.

"National Hiring Day" represents the second major hiring push for Amazon this year. In August, the online retailer fell short of filling 50,000 jobs in one day.

Amazon has expressed its intention to hire an additional 100,000 workers by 2018. Alongside those workers at Whole Foods, it has warehouse, engineering, data science and customer service positions available.

