Harvard Business Review: Marry someone who supports your career—or don’t get married

If you want professional success, it's important to find someone who will help you achieve. But if you can't find someone supportive? You might be better off staying single, writes Avivah Wittenberg-Cox, CEO of gender consulting firm 20-fist, in the Harvard Business Review.

"Professionally ambitious women really only have two options when it comes to their personal partners — a super-supportive partner or no partner at all," Wittenberg-Cox writes. "Anything in between ends up being a morale- and career-sapping morass."

Although this toxic dynamic can occur within any relationship, Wittenburg-Cox says it overwhelmingly affects women in heterosexual marriages. Many husbands who start off encouraging their wives end up becoming resentful.

Too often, "women are left shocked and surprised," Wittenberg-Cox writes. They expect marriage to be a partnership where both spouses support each other and take turns in the limelight.

Unfortunately, many of their husbands don't agree. And "it's almost always the woman whose career comes second," she writes.