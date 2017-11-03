Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow may have made a name for herself in the business world over the last decade, but that doesn't mean the nerves didn't kick in when she first set foot on her entrepreneurial journey.

In 2008, the Oscar-winning actress launched Goop, a "lifestyle brand" which started off as a weekly newsletter, aimed at providing information related to food, health and travel.

"I think that I had a lot of trepidation about planting this little flag — and saying like 'I want to do this, but I don't know if this could be a business' or how I could execute the business; but it was scary for me to do it," she told CNBC's "Trailblazers."

"Immediately, there was a lot of 'Why is she doing this?' I remember once I also had a movie coming out around the same time and there was a huge article in the New York Times about why am I doing this? And I thought, this seems extreme, like I'm just writing banana nut muffin recipes!"