Are electric cars about to go long distance?

Ford, BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen Group with Audi and Porsche have unveiled a joint plan to build fast-charging stations for electric cars across Europe.

Named as 'IONITY', the joint venture aims to install 400 high-power charging stations by 2020, with the first 20 locations to be up and running by the end of this year.

"A reliable, ultra-fast charging infrastructure is important for mass consumer adoption and has the potential to transform the possibilities for electric driving," said Mark Fields, president and CEO of Ford Motor Company, in a statement Friday.