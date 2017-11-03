How to answer the interview question, ‘What motivates you?’

Sometimes honesty is the best policy. That's what career experts say about the interview question, "What motivates you?" As part of Glassdoor's 50 Most Common Interview Questions series, the site spoke with career experts about how to stand out while responding truthfully.
Aurora Meneghello of Repurpose Your Purpose tells Glassdoor that the best response to this question is the honest one.
"This is one of those answers to [respond to] authentically so you can screen out teams and positions which would not be good for you," she says.