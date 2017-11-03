How to answer the interview question, 'What's your availability?'

Some interview questions may throw you for a loop, but, "What's your availability?" is a common question job search platform Glassdoor says many candidates can expect to encounter.

"The answer to this question varies dramatically from industry to industry," Zachary Painter of ResumeGenius.com tells Glassdoor as part of the site's 50 Most Common Interview Questions series. "Service industry jobs might want to know if you can work weekends, and a traditional office job will want to know exactly when you can start."

Resist the urge to say, "I'm available right away," career coach Aurora Meneghello of Repurpose Your Purpose says, and instead, consider a time-frame that will allow you to leave your current job on good terms.

"It is in your best interest to ask for enough time to properly give notice and wrap things up with your soon-to-be-ex-employer," Meneghello tells Glassdoor.