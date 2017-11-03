How to get an iPhone X on launch day

The Apple iPhone X is now out, and you can still get one in your hands even if you didn't preorder one. You'll have to move quickly because demand is "off the charts," according to Apple, but stores still have them in stock.
Visit an Apple Store
Apple promised some stores will have stock of the iPhone X op launch day Friday. This is probably your best bet, but you'll be faced with long lines of people who also want to be among the first to grab one. Also, keep in mind that selection might be limited by the time you get there, so be ready to take what's available.
Check Best Buy
CNBC just checked Best Buy, and there's stock available in some stores for some carrier models. While most say they'll ship by Dec. 15 if you order online, a quick check shows there's stock just 1.4 miles away from CNBC headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. Enter your ZIP code to see if you're lucky.
Check a carrier
Like Apple, some carriers have stock ready for walk-in customers Friday. A quick check of AT&T's site shows that it's available in some New York locations, though in extremely limited quantities. One store on Broadway has just two in stock. Similarly, Verizon has stock at three stores within 50 miles of CNBC headquarters. You might also try your luck at Sprint and T-Mobile.