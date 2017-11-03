Legendary investor Bill Miller is reportedly using earthquake science to predict the market

Investing legend Bill Miller is trying something new to predict markets: Earthquake science.

Miller is using insights from geophysics to identify financial-market shocks before they happen, according to the Wall Street Journal. The system tries to predict when conditions will be primed for buying or selling — and how aggressively a fund should buy or sell — by using market prices and other measures.

He reportedly told the newspaper his firm, Miller Value Partners, is hoping to develop a "quantitative model that would add value when the market's going up and when it's going down."

The Journal also reported that he is only testing this strategy in a private fund he runs for his family that had about $15 million as of last December.

Miller is considered one of the best investors ever, after beating the market for 15 years in a row while working at Legg Mason.

Miller Value Partners did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Click here to read the Wall Street Journal's full story.