As iPhone X raises the bar and price of smartphones, some consumers opt to switch to 'dumbphones'

Leave the old Nokia at the back of the drawer where it belongs. Companies catering to consumers who want to disconnect from their smartphones are making 'dumbphones,' which are attractive, simplistic and sometimes even pricey.

According to a 2015 Pew Research survey, just under half of Americans (46 percent) said the smartphone is something they couldn't live without, a number that's not likely to have gone down in the two years since the survey. Smartphone dependency is real and manifests itself in many daily routines: Like that time you heard the familiar message 'ding' while in public and you dug at the phone in your pocket, only to realize it was actually the phone of the person next to you. And everyone else around you did the same thing.

Awareness is not enough to kick the addiction. New York-based educator Gary McLoughlin, a learning specialist at Manhattanville College, said his younger nieces would "constantly have their phones on the table, and they're always scrolling and checking things, and I found this not only hard to understand but really offensive."

Yet McLoughlin still found himself unable to disconnect. "I was awake in the night just to check my phone, to check what was happening. It really became worse and worse. And then I asked myself, What am I checking for? What has changed in the last five minutes?"