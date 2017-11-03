Looking to invest in art? How to get into a millionaire’s market

In 1984, contemporary artist Jean-Michel Basquiat's work "Untitled" sold for $19,000 at auction. In April, it fetched $110.5 million, a record for an American artist at auction.

Ultra-rich buyers are increasingly looking to a group of "superstar" artists like Basquiat when it comes to investing in art. The result: record high prices at the very top of the market.

"The reason that it's so expensive is driven by scarcity," said Clare McAndrew, founder of Arts Economics. "Everybody is chasing the same few names."