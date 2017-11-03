Why these 5 pro athletes earn millions but still drive super cheap cars

Nnamdi Asomugha has had an impressive career so far. He played 11 seasons in the NFL after being drafted by the Oakland Raiders in 2003, where he earned up to $11 million a year. Since stepping away from football, Asomugha has successfully transitioned into acting and recently starred in the feature film "Crown Heights."

But, despite earning millions, Asomugha chooses to live modestly.

"I was never a big spender," he told Davy Rothbart in an interview with Wealthsimple. "We didn't have much growing up, so I guess I got used it. Even when I was a Pro Bowl player in the NFL, I lived the same way because that's what I knew."

His frugal habits include keeping the 1997 Nissan Maxima his brother passed down to him in high school, which he drove to his prom. He still uses the car today.

"That car is the one thing that everyone makes fun of me for," he tells Wealthsimple. "Even after I started earning good money, I was still in the mentality of 'I know this is all I need so I'm doing fine.'"