There's a fierce war going on to help consumers sleep, with one new combatant trying to stake a claim in the $15 billion mattress industry.

In less than a year, online mattress retailer Nectar has sold more than 50,000 beds and generated over $35 million in revenue, the company recently told CNBC.

Nectar, which bills its product as "the most comfortable mattress," enters a crowded marketplace dominated by names like Tempur Sealy, Serta Simmons and Casper, just to name a few. In fact, Nectar's soaring growth has drawn comparisons with the latter, which made $100 million in its first two years in the business.

Nectar, however, isn't necessarily fazed by the competition. Co-founder Craig Schmeizer explained that the ability of companies to sell directly to consumers online had "energized" the sector — pitting at least 80 companies against one another in the effort to give people a good night's sleep.

Enter the Nectar mattress, a foam bed with four layers, that costs anywhere from $500 to $900, depending on the size. For consumers, the benefit is a 365-night (yes, that's an entire year) "try out" phase with no-questions-asked returns, free shipping and a forever warranty.